210415-N-SY758-1028 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2021) Sailors unload boxes during a working party aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6619841
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-SY758-1028
|Resolution:
|5952x3341
|Size:
|827.12 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Sailors at Work [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
