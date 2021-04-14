GHWB Sailor Hoists CNO Flag

210414-N-UD000-2025 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 14, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Jakeria Todd, from Jacksonville, Florida, hoists the Chief of Naval Operations flag aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

