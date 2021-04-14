GHWB Sailor Takes X-Rays

210414-N-UD000-1004 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 14, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Juan Saspa, right, from San Diego, prepares to take an x-ray of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Daesha Anderson-Sills, from St. Louis, Montana, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

