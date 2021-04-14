210414-N-SY758-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 14, 2021) Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, is greeted by Capt. Robert Aguilar, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush, during an official CNO visit to GHWB. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6619833 VIRIN: 210414-N-SY758-1003 Resolution: 4491x3612 Size: 876.18 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Operations Visits GHWB [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.