    GHWB Sailor Hoists CNO Flag [Image 21 of 32]

    GHWB Sailor Hoists CNO Flag

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210414-N-UD000-2011 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 14, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Jakeria Todd, from Jacksonville, Florida, hoists the Chief of Naval Operations flag aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailor Hoists CNO Flag [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    GHWB

