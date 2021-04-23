Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Knights

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Naval Air Facility El Centro

    210424-N-AS200-0238 EL CENTRO, Calif. (April 25, 2021) — Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (VMM-365), known as the Blue Knights, detached from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, conduct MV-22B Osprey pilot and crew training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, April 26, 2021. The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (USMC, USA, USAF) and Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 18:20
    Photo ID: 6618387
    VIRIN: 210424-N-AS200-0238
    Resolution: 3267x2334
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blue Knights [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

