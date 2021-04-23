210424-N-AS200-0235 EL CENTRO, Calif. (April 25, 2021) — Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Security Forces unveils a marksmanship and judgmental virtual weapons simulator to improve firearms training onboard NAF El Centro, April 23, 2021. The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (USMC, USA, USAF) and Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

