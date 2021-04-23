210424-N-AS200-0239 EL CENTRO, Calif. (April 25, 2021) — Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (VMM-365), known as the Blue Knights, detached from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, conduct MV-22B Osprey pilot and crew training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, April 26, 2021. The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (USMC, USA, USAF) and Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

