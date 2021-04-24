210424-N-AS200-0243 EL CENTRO, Calif. (April 25, 2021) — Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators detached from Training Air Wing-2, Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas conducts strike pilot training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, April 19 – May 5, 2021. The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (USMC, USA, USAF) and Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

