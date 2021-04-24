Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training Air Wing-2 [Image 6 of 9]

    Training Air Wing-2

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Naval Air Facility El Centro

    210424-N-AS200-0242 EL CENTRO, Calif. (April 25, 2021) — Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators detached from Training Air Wing-2, Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas conducts strike pilot training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, April 19 – May 5, 2021. The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (USMC, USA, USAF) and Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 18:20
    Photo ID: 6618389
    VIRIN: 210424-N-AS200-0242
    Resolution: 3066x2190
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Air Wing-2 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapons Simulator
    Blue Knights
    Blue Knights
    Blue Knights
    Training Air Wing-2
    Training Air Wing-2
    Training Air Wing-2
    Training Air Wing-2
    Training Air Wing-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNATRA
    Verbis
    NPASE-W
    NR-NPASE-W
    NAFEC
    Training Air Wing-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT