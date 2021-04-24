Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) – U.S. Navy Ensign Ginny Kelsey reports to the central control station during a general quarters drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

