PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) man the phone-and-distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 06:44 Photo ID: 6617655 VIRIN: 210423-N-GA608-1062 Resolution: 6380x4253 Size: 1.62 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.