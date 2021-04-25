Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) – U.S. Navy Ensign Anthony Milazzo checks the ships bearing while standing watch aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8).The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

