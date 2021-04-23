PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seaman Reljan Laureta mans the phone-and-distance line aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 06:44
|Photo ID:
|6617656
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-GA608-1117
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
