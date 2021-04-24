Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 23]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) – U.S. Sailors conduct a damage control drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 06:27
    Photo ID: 6617663
    VIRIN: 210424-N-LD903-1022
    Resolution: 5108x4120
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Sailor
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

