Embassy staff visit CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021) — Eleven members of the U.S. Department of State Japanese Language and Area Training Center from the U.S. Embassy in Japan pose for a photo with Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ), center, and Capt. Brad Stallings, CNFJ Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, the fourth from the left, during a base tour onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

