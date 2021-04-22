YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021) — Members of the U.S. Department of State Japanese Language and Area Training Center from the U.S. Embassy in Japan review historical pictures of Yokosuka’s naval facilities during a base tour onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:39 Photo ID: 6617250 VIRIN: 210422-N-JT445-1079 Resolution: 1502x1002 Size: 1021.82 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Embassy staff visit CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.