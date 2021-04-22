YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021) — Members of the U.S. Department of State Japanese Language and Area Training Center from the U.S. Embassy in Japan tour the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) waterfront during a base tour. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6617251
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-JT445-1114
|Resolution:
|1799x1203
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Embassy staff visit CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
