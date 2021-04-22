Embassy staff visit CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021) — Members of the U.S. Department of State Japanese Language and Area Training Center from the U.S. Embassy in Japan visit Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) headquarters building during a base tour. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

