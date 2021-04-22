Embassy staff visit CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021) — Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan briefs about the U.S. Navy in Yokosuka to personnel from the U.S. Department of State Japanese Language and Area Training Center during a base tour onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

