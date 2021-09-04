Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd operations group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and Capt. Grant J. Talkington, 5th Operational Weather Flight commander at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., stand at attention as Airman 1st Class Baylor Smith passes by with the United States flag during an assumption of command ceremony at the 28th Operational Weather Squadron pavilion at Shaw April 9, 2021. The mission of the 5th OWF is to provide the world's most disciplined, trained, and effective reserve weather force ins support of U.S. Central, European, African, and STRATEGIC Commands anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:10 Photo ID: 6616114 VIRIN: 210409-F-KV687-1082 Resolution: 5216x5309 Size: 3.61 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th OWF Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.