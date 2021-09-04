Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd operations group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., hands the 5th Operational Weather Flight guidon to new commander Capt. Grant J. Talkington during an assumption of command ceremony at the 28th Operational Weather Squadron pavilion at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. April 9, 2021. The flight is a geographically separated unit assigned to the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6616111
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-KV687-1115
|Resolution:
|6065x5457
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th OWF Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
"Fighting 5th" OWF gets new commander
