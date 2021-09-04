Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5th OWF Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    5th OWF Assumption of Command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd operations group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and Capt. Grant J. Talkington, 5th Operational Weather Flight commander at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., along with members of the Shaw AFB honor guard await commands during an assumption of command ceremony at the 28th Operational Weather Squadron pavilion April 9, 2021. Talkington assumed command of the flight after previously serving as its director of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:10
    Photo ID: 6616112
    VIRIN: 210409-F-KV687-1072
    Resolution: 4078x3783
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th OWF Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th OWF Assumption of Command
    5th OWF Assumption of Command
    5th OWF Assumption of Command
    5th OWF Assumption of Command
    5th OWF Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    "Fighting 5th" OWF gets new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT