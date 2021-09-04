5th OWF Assumption of Command

Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd operations group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and Capt. Grant J. Talkington, 5th Operational Weather Flight commander at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., along with members of the Shaw AFB honor guard await commands during an assumption of command ceremony at the 28th Operational Weather Squadron pavilion April 9, 2021. Talkington assumed command of the flight after previously serving as its director of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US