    5th OWF Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    5th OWF Assumption of Command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Grant J. Talkington, 5th Operational Weather Flight commander at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., adresses his flight as Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd operations group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., looks on during an assumption of command ceremony at the 28th Operational Weather Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. April 9, 2021. The 5th OWF conists of 24 military and civilian personnel providing weather support to four different major commands.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

