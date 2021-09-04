5th OWF Assumption of Command

Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd operations group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and Capt. Grant J. Talkington, 5th Operational Weather Flight commander at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., look on as members of the Shaw AFB honor guard present the colors during an assumption of command ceremony at the 28th Operational Weather Squadron pavilion at Shaw April 9, 2021. As commander, Talkington is responsible for the readiness, agile deployment, and effectiveness of unit members fulfilling exercise and contingency operations for base weather stations, operational weather squadrons and Air Operations Centers worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

