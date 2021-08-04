Staff Sgt. Garrett Smith, a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), and other 146th ASOS Special Warfare Airmen rapidly exit the vehicles in their convoy to take cover before approaching their training objective at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 8, 2021, during an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The Special Warfare Airmen worked their most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures in both day and night missions to diversify the environment, factors and conditions they may face in the modern day battlespace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:56 Photo ID: 6615273 VIRIN: 210408-Z-HL234-0189 Resolution: 6700x4467 Size: 17.71 MB Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.