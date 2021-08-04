Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 8 of 8]

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

    RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ronald Holey, a radio frequency transmission specialist with the 137th Special Operations Support Squadron’s operations communications (OPSCOMM) office, uses an AN/PRC-117 Multiband Multi Mission Radio (MBMMR) to help set up and check for radio-over-IP capability. Once setup and connected through the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Information Environment (SIE), the OPSCOMM office can allow anyone that is part of the mission with a connection to communicate via radio to each other anywhere across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:56
    Photo ID: 6615274
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-HL234-0231
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 35.32 MB
    Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

