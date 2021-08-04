Tech. Sgt. Ronald Holey, a radio frequency transmission specialist with the 137th Special Operations Support Squadron’s operations communications (OPSCOMM) office, uses an AN/PRC-117 Multiband Multi Mission Radio (MBMMR) to help set up and check for radio-over-IP capability. Once setup and connected through the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Information Environment (SIE), the OPSCOMM office can allow anyone that is part of the mission with a connection to communicate via radio to each other anywhere across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6615274
|VIRIN:
|210408-Z-HL234-0231
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.32 MB
|Location:
|RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
