Senior Airman Don Dodd, a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), mows the tall grass with a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun during familiarization training at Razorback Range near Fort Smith Ark., April 4, 2021. The familiarization training allowed 146th ASOS TACP Airmen to practice using the quick change barrel, get used to the headspace and timing, and track accuracy after the first burst of rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:56 Photo ID: 6615272 VIRIN: 210408-Z-HL234-0043 Resolution: 7823x5215 Size: 25.29 MB Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.