137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Tech. Sgt. Ronald Holey (left), a radio frequency transmission specialist with the 137th Special Operations Support Squadron’s operations communications (OPSCOMM) office, and Staff Sgt. Shelby Mouton, a cyber operations specialist with the 189th Intelligence Squadron, raise a portable antennae at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 8, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The portable antennae mast system is lightweight, does not require tools for assembly, and can be assembled in minutes — providing almost immediate tactical communications in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

