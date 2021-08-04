Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 5 of 8]

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

    RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron kneel by a gravel road and check their location on the map before approaching their training objective at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 8, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise . Special Warfare Airmen often find themselves in unfamiliar locations when deployed and must use land navigation techniques to keep track of both their current location and the distance and direction to their objective. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:56
    Photo ID: 6615270
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-HL234-0198
    Resolution: 7052x4701
    Size: 24.91 MB
    Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT