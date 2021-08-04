137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron kneel by a gravel road and check their location on the map before approaching their training objective at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 8, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise . Special Warfare Airmen often find themselves in unfamiliar locations when deployed and must use land navigation techniques to keep track of both their current location and the distance and direction to their objective. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US