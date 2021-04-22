On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron stands static during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Training with joint and combined allies and partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept, increases the 48th Fighter Wing’s lethality, and enhances interoperability; allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Location: LASK, PL