    On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty [Image 5 of 6]

    On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty

    LASK, POLAND

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. William Ludewig, 48th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks the oil system of an F-15E Strike Eagle during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Agile Combat Employment allows the Liberty Wing to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6614416
    VIRIN: 210422-F-ZB805-0753
    Resolution: 4115x2939
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Multinational exercise
    Field exercise
    Operational readiness exercise
    Combat Support Training
    Multi-capable Airmen

