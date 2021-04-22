Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty [Image 6 of 6]

    On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty

    LASK, POLAND

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman George Chapman, 48th Maintenance Group aircraft armament systems technician, adjusts a red tag on an F-15E Strike Eagle during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Training with joint and combined allies and partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept, increases the 48th Fighter Wing’s lethality, and enhances interoperability; allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

