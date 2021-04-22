On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty

Staff Sgt. Kolby Burton, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle to be loaded with weapons during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Agile Combat Employment allows the Liberty Wing to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

