On the ground and in the air during Agile Liberty

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron flies over the flightline during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Agile Combat Employment allows the Liberty Wing to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|04.22.2021
|04.24.2021 08:00
|6614413
|210422-F-ZB805-0525
|3608x2405
|3.68 MB
|LASK, PL
|1
|0
