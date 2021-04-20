Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21

U.S. Army Maj. Pyle a chaplain speaks to Soldiers about mental health and suicide prevention during the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 20, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training to prepare Soldiers who are set to deploy in the upcoming months and next fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

