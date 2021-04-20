U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate how to properly wear personal protective gear during the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas on April 20, 2021. CORE-21 is a culminating event that prepares Soldiers set to deploy within the upcoming months. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson).
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 20:05
|Photo ID:
|6614107
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-VS743-1008
|Resolution:
|4047x6070
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
