U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Steven Cassidy puts on personal protective gear during the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis, San Antonio, Texas on April 20, 2021. The CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 20:05
|Photo ID:
|6614108
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-VS743-1014
|Resolution:
|5629x3753
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, 210420-A-VS743-1014 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
