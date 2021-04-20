U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Steven Cassidy puts on personal protective gear during the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis, San Antonio, Texas on April 20, 2021. The CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 20:05 Photo ID: 6614108 VIRIN: 210420-A-VS743-1014 Resolution: 5629x3753 Size: 1.67 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210420-A-VS743-1014 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.