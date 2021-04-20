Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Honeycutt teaches how to properly wear personal protective equipment on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, on April 20, 2021 during the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21). CORE-21 is an event that prepares Soldiers set to deploy within the upcoming months. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

