U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Crystal Castenada demonstrates how to set up a litter, used to carry those who cannot walk on their own, during an Army Warrior Tasks training class on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 20, 2021. Training in combat life saving techniques is part of the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21, which tests soldiers on their warrior tasks and skills to prepare them for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 20:05
|Photo ID:
|6614109
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-VS743-1018
|Resolution:
|6352x4235
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
