    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Crystal Castenada demonstrates how to set up a litter, used to carry those who cannot walk on their own, during an Army Warrior Tasks training class on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 20, 2021. Training in combat life saving techniques is part of the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21, which tests soldiers on their warrior tasks and skills to prepare them for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 20:05
    Photo ID: 6614109
    VIRIN: 210420-A-VS743-1018
    Resolution: 6352x4235
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    litter
    982nd Combat Camera
    Army Warrior Tasks
    Army Reserve Sustainment Command
    CORE-21

