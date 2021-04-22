Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhanced Squad Leader Course: Tactical Rope Suspension [Image 10 of 11]

    Enhanced Squad Leader Course: Tactical Rope Suspension

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Van Dalen, team leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, uses the repel rope as support and leverage to climb back up the steep incline as part of the Advanced Infantry Course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, April 22, 2021. This course is an experimental proof of concept with the intent of modernizing training and providing squad leaders with new capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

