U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Van Dalen, team leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, uses the repel rope as support and leverage to climb back up the repel hill as part of the Advanced Infantry Course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, April 22, 2021. This course is an experimental proof of concept with the intent of modernizing training and providing squad leaders with new capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 19:06 Photo ID: 6614030 VIRIN: 210422-M-MO234-0016 Resolution: 3041x4480 Size: 3.01 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enhanced Squad Leader Course: Tactical Rope Suspension [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.