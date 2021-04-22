U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Taylor Tetzloff, squad leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, uses the repel rope as support and leverage to climb back up the steep incline as part of the Advanced Infantry Course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, April 22, 2021. This course is an experimental proof of concept with the intent of modernizing training and providing squad leaders with new capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Enhanced Squad Leader Course: Tactical Rope Suspension
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US