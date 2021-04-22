Enhanced Squad Leader Course: Tactical Rope Suspension

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean Ryan, squad leader, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, fixes the camouflage on his Kevlar before completing the steep incline repel event during the Advanced Infantry Course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, April 22, 2021. This course is an experimental proof of concept with the intent of modernizing training and providing squad leaders with new capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

