Enhanced Squad Leader Course: Tactical Rope Suspension

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Godoy, squad leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, listens to instruction from SSgt. Kevin Cassara, an instructor for the Advanced Infantry Course, on how the steep incline repel will be conducted as part of the Advanced Infantry Course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, April 22, 2021. This course is an experimental proof of concept with the intent of modernizing training and providing squad leaders with new capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

