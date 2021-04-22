210422-N-BJ295-036 SUNRISE, Fl. - (April 22, 2021) While acting as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Chief Recruiter for the day, Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Demetrius Alford reviews the commands nuke field trackers under the tutelage of Chief Recruiter Master Chief Navy Career Counselor Robby Sanders. Alford won the title Chief Recruiter for the Day, by answering questions hidden around his officer in plastic easter eggs. The challenge was open to all recruiters, with eggs hidden throughout NTAG Miami recruiting stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby/Released)

Location: SUNRISE, FL, US