    210422-N-BJ295-002 [Image 1 of 4]

    210422-N-BJ295-002

    SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kathleen Gorby 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210422-N-BJ295-002 SUNRISE, Fl. - (April 22, 2021) While operating as Chief Recruiter for the Day, Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Demetrius Alford hands Command Master Chief Petty Officer (CMDCM) Billy Smith chits approved by Chief Recruiter Master Chief Navy Career Counselor Robby Sanders at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami. Alford won the title Chief Recruiter for the Day by answering questions hidden around his officer in plastic easter eggs. The challenge was open to all recruiters, with eggs hidden throughout NTAG Miami recruiting stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 12:57
    Photo ID: 6612974
    VIRIN: 210422-N-BJ295-002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: SUNRISE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    NCRC
    NTAG Miami

