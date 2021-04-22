Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210422-N-BJ295-025 [Image 3 of 4]

    210422-N-BJ295-025

    SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kathleen Gorby 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210422-N-BJ295-025 SUNRISE, Fl. - (April 22, 2021) While acting as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Chief Recruiter for the day, Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Demetrius Alford reviews the commands nuke field trackers under the tutelage of Chief Recruiter Master Chief Navy Career Counselor Robby Sanders. Alford won the title Chief Recruiter for the Day, by answering questions hidden around his officer in plastic easter eggs. The challenge was open to all recruiters, with eggs hidden throughout NTAG Miami recruiting stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 12:57
    Photo ID: 6612976
    VIRIN: 210422-N-BJ295-025
    Resolution: 4024x5224
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: SUNRISE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210422-N-BJ295-025 [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Kathleen Gorby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210422-N-BJ295-002
    210422-N-BJ295-007
    210422-N-BJ295-025
    210422-N-BJ295-036

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCRC
    NTAG Miami

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT