210422-N-BJ295-007 SUNRISE, Fl. - (April 22, 2021) Command Master Chief Petty Officer (CMDCM) Billy Smith (left) asks Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Demetrius Alford what it’s like being Chief Recruiter for the Day, while Chief Recruiter Master Chief Navy Career Counselor Robby Sanders looks on at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami. Alford won the title Chief Recruiter for the Day by answering questions hidden around his officer in plastic easter eggs. The challenge was open to all recruiters, with eggs hidden throughout NTAG Miami recruiting stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby/Released)

