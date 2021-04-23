Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

Leftover smoke is shown after a fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, 36th Security Forces Squadron members along with Guam Fire Department firefighters and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, jointly responded to the fire. The three departments worked together to contain and extinguish the fires to protect local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

